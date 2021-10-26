Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Himachal's Manali

Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): An earthquake on magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale was felt in Manali in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday morning.



The National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the earthquake took place at a depth of 10 kilometres and 108 kilometres North-North-West of Manali.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 26-10-2021, 06:02:10 IST, Lat: 33.18 and Long: 76.88, Depth: 10 km, Location: 108 km NNW of Manali, Himachal Pradesh, India," tweeted NCS.

More updates are awaited. (ANI)

