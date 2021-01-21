  1. Sify.com
Earthquake of 7.0 magnitude hits Philippines's Pondaguitan

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Jan 21st, 2021, 18:28:58hrs
Representative Image

Manila [The Philippines], January 21 (ANI/Sputnik): A magnitude 7 earthquake rocked the Philippines' coast on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The earthquake was recorded at 12:23 GMT, the USGS added. Its epicenter was located 219 kilometers (136 miles) southeast of the city of Pundaguitan at a depth of 139 kilometers.
According to local news outlet Inquirer, residents of Davao, a major Philippine commercial center, felt the trembles as well.
No casualties and damage were reported so far. (ANI/Sputnik)

