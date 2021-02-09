Earthquake of magnitude 2.3 hits Arunachal's West Kameng

West Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], February 9 (ANI): An earthquake of a magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale hit the West Kameng of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday morning, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).



According to the NCS, the quake took place at 4.09 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:2.3, Occurred on 09-02-2021, 04:09:11 IST, Latitude: 26.99 and Longitude: 92.54, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 45km NW of Tezpur, Assam, India," the NCS said.

On Monday, an earthquake of a magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale had hit the Nagaon, Assam and another earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred in Bathinda, Punjab. (ANI)

