  4. Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Karnataka's Kolhapur

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Oct 14th, 2021, 20:30:03hrs
Representative image

Kolhapur (Karnataka) [India], October 14 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 Ritcher scale struck Karnataka's Kolhapur at around 6 pm on Thursday evening, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 14-10-2021, 18:21:40 IST, Lat: 16.73 & Long: 75.75, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 160km E of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India," tweeted NCS.
Earlier, on October 12, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Karnataka's Gulbarga at around 8 am. (ANI)

