  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 strikes Assam's Tezpur

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 strikes Assam's Tezpur

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Sep 28th, 2021, 04:30:02hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative image

Tezpur (Assam) [India], September 28 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale struck Assam's Tezpur in the early hours of Tuesday.

The tremors were felt around 12:52 am at a depth of 10 kilometres.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 28-09-2021, 00:52:57 IST, Lat: 26.52 & Long: 92.41, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 40 km WSW of Tezpur, Assam," said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) in a tweet.
Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit near Pangin of Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features