Thenzawl (Mizoram) [India], May 9 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Mizoram's Thenzawl on Sunday morning, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).



The quake was felt in Thenzawl town of Mizoram's Serchhip district, according to NCS.

The earthquake struck at around 9.03 am. (ANI)