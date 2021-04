New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman Islands in the wee hours on Thursday.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake hit the Andaman and Nicobar islands at 1:04 am.



The epicentre of the earthquake was 97 km east (E) of Portblair, the agency said.

No loss of human life and property has been reported as of now.

More details are awaited. (ANI)