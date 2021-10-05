Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Arunachal Pradesh

Siang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hits Pangin area in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology informed.



The earthquake occurred at 08:08 am with a depth of 10 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.5, Occurred on 05-10-2021, 08:08:16 IST, Lat: 30.58 & Long: 94.72, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 276km NNW of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh, India," NCS said in a tweet.

Notably, this is the third time since October 1 that an earthquake has hit the district.

Earlier on Monday, Arunachal Pradesh's Basar has been struck by an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale.

On October 2, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 has occurred in Basar. (ANI)

