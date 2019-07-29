Earthquake of4.3 maginitude hit Himachal's Lahaul and Spiti district

Lahaul and Spiti District (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Himachal's Lahaul and Spiti district and adjoining areas on Monday morning, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD took to Twitter and wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-07-2019, 09:03:53 IST, Lat:32.8N and Long: 76.4E, Depth: 20 Km, Region: Distt. Lahaul-Spiti, Himachal Pradesh."



However, no causalities or damage to properties has been reported yet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

