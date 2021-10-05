  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Earthquake with 5 magnitude hits Afghanistan

Earthquake with 5 magnitude hits Afghanistan

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Oct 5th, 2021, 07:25:02hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative image

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 5 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter Scale struck Afghanistan near Fayzabad early morning on Tuesday.

The National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake occurred at 05:50 IST with a depth of 150 km nearly 106 km from Fayzabad, Afghanistan.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 05-10-2021, 05:50:09 IST, Lat: 36.36 & Long: 71.31, Depth: 150 Km, Location: 106km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," the National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet on Tuesday.
On September 3 also an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Fayzabad in Afghanistan. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features