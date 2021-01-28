East Turkistan govt-in exile likens CCP with Nazis for committing Uyghurs 'genocide'

Washington [US], January 28 (ANI): East Turkistan Government in Exile Prime Minister Salih Hudayar likened the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) with Nazis alleging it is committing Holocaust like genocide in the 21st century against Uyghurs in Xinjiang province in China.



"The CCP are the Nazis of today, engaging in a 21st Century Holocaust-like genocide that is waging against Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples in East Turkistan," The Taiwan Times quoted Hudayar as saying.

"Justice will be served, and humanity will prevail when the world acts on China's atrocities against humanity," Hudayar said.

"On behalf of East Turkistan and its people, we mourn in solidarity with our Jewish brothers and sisters in honoring Holocaust Remembrance Day," Hudayar added.

On January 19, the US State Department declared the Chinese government is committing genocide and crimes against humanity through its wide-scale repression of Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities in its northwestern region of Xinjiang, including in its use of internment camps and forced sterilization, The New York Times reported.

In a statement, a day before Joe Biden was to be sworn in as the next president of the United States, then Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that he has directed the Department of State to continue to investigate and collect relevant information regarding the ongoing atrocities occurring in Xinjiang.

"I believe this genocide is ongoing, and that we are witnessing the systematic attempt to destroy Uighurs by the Chinese party-state," The New York Times quoted Pompeo as saying in a statement, adding that Chinese officials were "engaged in the forced assimilation and eventual erasure of a vulnerable ethnic and religious minority group."

Genocide is, according to international convention, the "intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group."

The International Holocaust Remembrance Day is a memorial day on January 27, every year that commemorates the six million victims of the Holocaust, the genocide of European Jews by Nazi Germany between 1941 and 1945. (ANI)

