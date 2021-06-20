East UP, Bihar may see very heavy rainfall at some places: IMD

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and coastal parts, the IMD said on Sunday.

Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) is very likely isolated places over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and with lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, coastal & north interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, it said.