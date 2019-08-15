Easter-bombing caused a huge loss to tourism industry: Sri Lankan Minister

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Sri Lankan Tourism Minister John Amaratunga has said that post-Easter bombings, the tourism industry in his country has suffered a huge loss.

"Post-bomb attack of April 21st on Easter, Sri Lankan tourism faced a very bad phase. We had a huge loss in the tourism industry and we were handicapped. Now our intelligence and police department have guaranteed safe tourism in Sri Lanka," he said while speaking at a programme here on Wednesday.



"All those indulged in the attack are now in custody and facing charges. Many countries which passed travel advisories to their citizens have withdrawn it. Now Sri Lanka is absolutely safe to travel," he added.

The Minister said that the relationship between India and Sri Lanka is on a high note.

"Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Sri Lanka during his second term as PM," he said. (ANI)

