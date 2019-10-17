Eastern Air Command conducts fighter operations exercise at 6 civilian airfields

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): The Eastern Air Command of the Indian Air Force launched fighter operations from six civilian airfields under its area of command. The exercises will be conducted in two phases.



Six civilian airfields where the operations will take place are Dimapur, Imphal, Guwahati, Kolkata, Pasighat and Andal.

The exercise will be in two phases from Oct 16-19 and from Oct 29 to Nov 01. "It will be a part of capability building up and operational training of undertaking operations from dispersed locations in case of hostilities," read an official release.

Sukhoi Su-30MKI and Hawk 132 aircraft will be participating in the exercise.

The exercise is aimed at familiarizing the Indian Air Force crew with the procedure of flying at busy civilian airfields and coordinate with the civilian airport staff.

"It will help in familiarising the civilian functionaries at these airfields in the conduct of military ops," the release added. (ANI)

