Eastern Army Commander, Arunachal CM, Guv attend security review meeting

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Anil Chauhan on Tuesday attended a security review meeting with Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brigadier (retd) BD Mishra in Itanagar.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu as well as other high ranking civil and military officials.Indian Army's Eastern Command in a tweet said, "#ArmyCdrEC with Hon'ble Governor of Arunachal Pradesh at Itanagar on Oct 1 attended Security review meeting; also attended by CM and other high ranking Civil and Military officials which focused on the security issues concerning the state."The review meeting comes on a day when the Central government extended the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh and four other police station areas bordering Assam by another six months.According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh and four police stations bordering Assam were declared "disturbed" areas under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), 1958.The decision was taken after reviewing of the law and order situation in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh and in the area falling within the jurisdiction of four police stations in districts of the state.The AFSPA is imposed in areas where armed forces are required to operate in order to aid civil authorities. For AFSPA to become valid, however, an area needs to be declared disturbed either by the central or the state government under Section 3 of the 1958 act.Some parts of Arunachal Pradesh have the presence of banned militant outfits such as National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN), United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) and National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB). (ANI)