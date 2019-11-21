Eastern Army commander visits forward posts in Mizoram

Kolkata, Nov 21 (IANS) Indian Army's Eastern Command chief, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan, undertook a two-day visit ending Thursday to forward posts along the Indo-Myanmar border in Mizoram and interacted with the troops deployed there, a defence official said.

During the visit, the Army Commander held meetings with Mizoram Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai and Chief Minister Zoramthanga, and apprised them of the security related issues, according to a defence ministry spokesperson.

Chauhan assured them of all possible assistance by the Armed Forces to the state government.

"The Army Commander accompanied by senior military officers also visited forward posts along the Indo-Myanmar Border and interacted with troops deployed there. "The Army Commander commended them for their professionalism and dedication to duty and exhorted them to continue the good work and live up to the motto of 'Friends of the North East'," the spokesperson said. Lt Gen Chauhan also praised the Assam Rifles troopers for their dedication to duty and commended their role in ensuring peace and tranquility in the region. ssp/vd