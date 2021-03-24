Eastern Naval Command chief meets AP Governor, CM

Amaravati, March 24 (IANS) Eastern Naval Command chief, Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh on Wednesday called on Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.
He met Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan and discussed various topics with him.
He then met the Chief Minister at his camp office.
The Vice Admiral also met Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das at the secretariat.
The senior naval official's meetings comes soon after he took over charge of the Visakhapatnam-headquartered ENC.
--IANS
