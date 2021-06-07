Eastern Naval Command inducts ALH Mk III helicopter

Three helicopters flew into the Naval Air Station, INS Dega, to signal their induction as '322 Dega Flight'.

Visakhapatnam, June 7 (IANS) The indigenous ALH Mk III helicopter was formally inducted into the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) here on Monday, in the presence of Vice Admiral A.B. Singh, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of ENC.

The ALH MK III helicopter is equipped with an array of systems, making it an all-weather, multi-role helicopter of the Indian Navy. The first helicopter was commissioned in the Indian Navy in April this year.

The acquisition of these Maritime Reconnaissance and Coastal Security (MRCS) helicopters gives the Eastern Naval Command a major boost towards enhancing the capabilities of the force, in pursuit of the maritime interests of the nation, a statement said.

Built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, these state-of-the-art helicopters symbolise a major step in the country's quest for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

--IANS

pvn/arm