Easy to call my statement on Arjun's arrows unscientific, but I stated facts: Dhankhar

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that it is easy to call his reported statement about Arjun's arrows having nuclear power unscientific but he believes that it is a fact as he has belief in Indian history.



"So, you don't believe that India was the leader of the world, 4000 years ago? You don't believe that we had aircrafts in the bygone era? You don't believe that Sanjay gave the entire description of Mahabharat war to Dhritrashtra remotely? You don't believe that the arrows used by Arjun were so powerful that they could be compared to the best weapons today? Some people may take Ram to be a mythological figure. I don't," Dhankhar told reporters here.

"I subscribe to Indian history and culture. I am proud of it. I can join issue with anyone on this matter. We have given to the world which the world never had. The world is looking up to Sanskrit as the most scientific language. We were world leaders and we will be world leaders," he added.

Reportedly, Dhankhar made a comment that Arjun's arrows had nuclear power and there was an aircraft in Ramayan at an event in Kolkata. (ANI)

