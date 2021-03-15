Eatery vendor stabbed to death in Bihar

Patna, March 15 (IANS) An eatery vendor was stabbed to death in Bihar's Bettiah city in West Champaran district, an official said on Monday.

The deceased, Sukhdev Sharma, sustained multiple stab wounds on his face and was found dead inside the premises of his eatery.

Mukul Parimal Pandey, SDPO of Bettiah Sadar confirmed the incident. He said: "Prima facie, it looks as if Sharma was asleep when the attacker killed him."