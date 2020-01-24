Eating habits of construction workers created suspicion over their nationality, says Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that he suspected that there were some 'Bangladeshi workers' among construction labourers working at his house as they had 'strange eating habits'.

The leader, on Thursday, said that the eating habits of the workers made him suspicious of their nationality.



"There was some construction work going at my house so I noticed that some workers were eating only 'Poha' (flattened rice). After speaking to them I realised they could not speak Hindi. I was later told that they are Bengali and when I asked them from which districts they belong to, they could not answer me," the leader said at a conference in Indore.

Vijayvargiya also said that he spoke to their supervisor and the building contractor, which strengthened his suspicion of these workers being from Bangladesh.

"You will be shocked to know that for more than one year, one Bangladeshi terrorist was working right in from of me. People from other countries are coming here and are trying to create a terror environment. For us, the country comes first," the BJP leader added. (ANI)