EC appoints 177 observers to oversee Assam poll process

The officials said that of the 174 central observers, 90 are general, 31 are police and 53 are expenditure Observers.

Guwahati, March 18 (IANS) The Election Commission has appointed 174 central and three special observers to oversee the three-phased elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly, officials said on Thursday.

The three special observers will supervise and monitor the overall poll process in the state, the officials added.

Retired IAS officer Sudarsanam Srinivasan, retired IPS officer Ashok Kumar and retired IRS (IT) officer Neena Nigam have been deployed as special general observer, special police observer and special expenditure observer, respectively.

In the first phase on March 27, election will be held for 47 constituencies, while in the second phase on April 1, polling will take place for 39 seats.

In the last and third phase on April 6, elections will be held for the remaining 40 constituencies.

The results will be declared on May 2.

