EC appoints Special Expenditure Observer for Jharkhand

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Election Commission has appointed former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer B. Murali Kumar as Special Expenditure Observer for the forthcoming elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jharkhand, the Commission said on Sunday.

The 1983-batch IRS official, in consultation with the Jharkhand's Chief Electoral Officer, will be supervising and monitoring the work being done by the electoral machinery.

He will also ensure that stringent and effective enforcement action is undertaken based on intelligence inputs and complaints received through C-VIGIL, Voter Helpline 1950 against all persons and entities trying to induce voters by distributing cash, liquor and freebies.

Kumar was also appointed Special Expenditure Observer for 8-Vellore Parliamentary Constituency and for the recently concluded Assembly elections in Maharashtra. The five-phase Jharkhand Assembly election, covering 81 constituencies, will start from November 30. rak/rs