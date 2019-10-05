EC approves Devendra Fadnavis' nomination paper

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday approved the nomination of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the assembly poll.

Congress candidate Ashish Deshmukh had demanded that the nomination of Fadnavis should be cancelled, alleging that an expired notary was used by him for the poll affidavit. However, the objection was rejected by the Returning Officer (RO).



Filing his nomination papers, Fadnavis on Friday declared the value of his property to be Rs 3.78 crore as compared to Rs 1.81 crore in 2014.

In the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Chief Minister Fadnavis on Friday filed his nomination from Nagpur South-West seat for assembly polls. (ANI)

