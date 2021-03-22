EC ask Assam officials to ensure peaceful polling with high turnout

After reviewing the poll preparations in separate meetings, Arora said that this time the special general and police observers are associated with the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to jointly decide the security plan for the elections.

Guwahati, March 22 (IANS) Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Monday directed all the election officials in poll-bound Assam to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling with high voter turnout.

During the review meetings in Guwahati and Tezpur, Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar asked all the agencies to continue with their vigil and related efforts even after the three-phase Assam elections are over, as the eight-phase Assembly polls in adjoining West Bengal would continue until April 29.

"The border check-posts need to function strictly till the election results are out in order to deter any illegal goods transfer and crossings across the state borders," Kumar said.

Requesting to expedite the seizures of illegal items and cash, Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra asked the departments to establish money trail linkages specifically related to election expenditure.

He directed the investigating agencies for better co-ordination and collaboration of data in order to improve their searches and seizure operations during the election period.

The full bench of the Election Commission led by Arora visited Assam on Monday and reviewed the preparedness for the ensuing Assembly elections.

An official release said that specific review of Covid related arrangements was done with Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua and Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta.

Deputy Election Commissioners Dharmendra Sharma and Sudeep Jain along with special and other EC observers and senior officials were present in both the review meetings. Sharma is the in-charge for Assam.

Special general observer S. Srinivasan apprised the Commission of the overall status of preparedness in the state, while special police observer Ashok Kumar gave an overview of the security measures put in place to ensure smooth conduct of the elections.

Special expenditure observer Neena Nigam apprised the EC of the seizures worth Rs 80 crore made so far as against Rs 16 crore done in the previous elections.

The 126-member Assam assembly would go to polls in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. The results will be declared on May 2.

--IANS

sc/arm