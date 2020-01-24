EC asks Twitter to remove Kapil Mishra's 'India vs Pak' tweet

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): The Election Commission has asked Twitter to remove BJP leader Kapil Mishra's post on Twitter regarding Assembly elections after Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's office requested the poll body to initiate the process of taking down the said tweet.

After Delhi Election Commission's returning officer issued a notice to Mishra over his tweet calling Delhi Assembly election an India vs Pakistan clash, the BJP candidate from Model Town said that he does not think that he said anything wrong and stands by his statement.



"I received a notice from Election Commission last night. I will give my reply today. I don't think I said anything wrong. Speaking truth is not a crime in this country. I spoke the truth. I stand by my statement," Mishra told ANI here.

"Roads are encroached upon in Shaheen Bagh. People are not being allowed to go to schools, offices, hospitals, inciting slogans are being raised. The shamelessness with which Manish Sisodia said he stands with Shaheen Bagh means that this is a political movement," he added.

Earlier, the Election Commission of India sought a report from Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer on Mishra's tweet.

Mishra had on January 23 tweeted ":...On 8th February there will be a contest between India and Pakistan on the streets of Delhi." (ANI)

"I received a notice from Election Commission last night. I will give my reply today. I don't think I said anything wrong. Speaking truth is not a crime in this country. I spoke the truth. I stand by my statement," Mishra told ANI here."Roads are encroached upon in Shaheen Bagh. People are not being allowed to go to schools, offices, hospitals, inciting slogans are being raised. The shamelessness with which Manish Sisodia said he stands with Shaheen Bagh means that this is a political movement," he added.Earlier, the Election Commission of India sought a report from Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer on Mishra's tweet.Mishra had on January 23 tweeted ":...On 8th February there will be a contest between India and Pakistan on the streets of Delhi." (ANI)