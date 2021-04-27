EC bans 'victory march' by parties amid pandemic

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) In view of the rapidly increasing threat posed by coronavirus in the country, the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday banned any kind of 'victory procession' by any political party after the results of the Assembly elections held in five states are declared on May 2. Any violation of this EC order will invite strict action against the candidate and his party. Not more than two people will accompany the candidate while receiving the victory certificate.

Covid-19 cases are increasing at an alarming rate in the country with more than 3.5 lakh cases coming up every day. The Madras High Court (HC) had recently held the EC responsible for the surge in Covid-19 cases and said a "murder case should be registered for the deaths caused due to the virus". A day after the Madras HC observations, the EC has banned 'victory processions' by political parties.

The results of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry will be declared on May 2.

--IANS

