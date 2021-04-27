EC bans victory processions after poll results

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday banned all victory processions on or after counting of votes in states where assembly polls were held, sources said citing an order.

The decision has been taken to check the spread of coronavirus, the sources said.

Coming amid a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the poll panel had laid down protocol for the contesting parties and leaders to follow to minimise the spread of infections. The rules were, however, mostly observed only in the breach by most political outfits and their contestants, with huge rallies and marches sending social distancing for a toss.



The second wave has, meanwhile, intensified in its ferocity, making way for suggestions that the elections have turned into Covid catalysts. For the sixth straight day today, India logged over three lakh cases and 2,771 deaths, taking its overall caseload to over 1.76 crore and fatalities to 1,97,894.

The counting of votes will be held in Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry on May 2.

Sources in the poll panel said an exhaustive order is being issued in this regard.