EC fixed elections dates according to its 'convenience': Mallikarjun Kharge

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Criticising the Election Commission (EC) senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that it fixed the dates for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana as per its own "convenience".



"They should have given sufficient time. It is unfortunate as they have fixed the date according to their convenience. This is not fair," Kharge told ANI here.

His comments came after the EC announced the election dates for the states of Maharashtra and Haryana. The two states will have single-phase election on October 21, and the counting of the votes will take place on October 24.

Taking a jibe at the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Kharge said that there was no development in the state during his tenure.

"No proper attention was given by the government to the farmers' issue. I hope this time we replace them," he added.

Continuing his tirade against Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government, he said, "I hope people do not vote for BJP-Shiv Sena this time. They have always neglected farmers, badly tackled the flood and did not release funds for it," he said. (ANI)

