EC imposes 48-hr campaign ban on Kapil Mishra

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) The Election Commission on Saturday imposed a 48-hour campaign ban on Kapil Mishra, BJP candidate from Delhi's Model Town constituency.

In a statement, the poll body said, "The Commission under Article 324 of the Constitution and all other powers enabling it in this behalf, bars Kapil Mishra from holding any public rallies, road shows and interviews in connection with the ongoing election to the assembly of NCT Delhi for a period of 48 hours starting from 5 p.m. on January 25 2020."

The ban order was signed by Alok Kumar, Secretary, Election Commission. The Commission has taken cognizance of Mishra's tweet on Thursday, where he said small pockets of Pakistan have emerged in Delhi and Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act. He likened the February 8 Delhi election to a contest between India and Pakistan, which sparked a controversy. Mishra claimed his remarks were "general" and that these do not come under the purview of the model code of conduct and the Representation of the People Act. The poll panel did not find Mishra's reply satisfactory. Twitter reportedly took down one of his controversial tweets on Friday following the EC direction. Delhi Police have lodged an FIR under sections of the Representation of the People Act dealing with creating enmity among classes. The FIR was filed on Friday following directions of the poll authorities. --ians ss/prs