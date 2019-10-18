EC issues notice to BJP Mumbai chief for delivering 'provocative speech'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Election Commission has issued a notice to Mumbai BJP chief, Mangal Prabhat Lodha for delivering a 'provocative speech' during an election campaign.

Election Commission has asked Lodha to reply and give clarification regarding his statement delivered during the speech.



Lodha on Wednesday delivered a communally-charged speech in Mumbadevi assembly constituency stating that the bombs and bullets used in terror attacks after the 1992 Bombay riots were manufactured in the majority-dominated area. (ANI)

