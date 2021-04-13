EC issues notice to BJP's Bengal President Dilip Ghosh

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to BJP's West Bengal President Dilip Ghosh for making public statements that are "provocative" and can "seriously incite" the emotions and lead to "breakdown" of law and order affecting the Assembly election process in the state.

The poll panel has given an opportunity to Ghosh till 10 a.m. on Wednesday to explain his remarks which he made while addressing a public rally in Barangar, North 24 Parganas (West Bengal).

The Commission's notice came after Ghosh courted controversy on Sunday by saying that more Cooch Behar-like killings may happen if "naughty boys like the ones who received bullets in Sitalkuchi" try to take the law into their hands.

Ghosh made the remark regarding firing on some people by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) last week in Sitalkuchi Assembly Constituency in Cooch Behar district in which four people were killed during the fourth phase of Assembly elections.

The notice was issued after Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien complained to the EC alleging that Ghosh delivered an "inflammatory statement which is an open threat to the Bengal and its people".

The EC later mentioned that it has received the transcript of the alleged speech and mentioned: "...Where did so many naughty boys come from? Those naughty boys were shot at yesterday in Sitalkuchi. These naughty boys will not be there in Bengal.

"This is just the beginning. Those who thought that the central forces' rifles were meant to be just for show have well understood now the power of cartridges and this will be carried on throughout. Hope that you all will queue up to cast your votes in the morning on April 17

"Central forces will be there in the booths. No one can show you an angry eye. Because we are here. And if someone crosses his limits then you have seen what happened in Sitalkuchi. There will be Sitalkuchi in several places. So be careful..."

The commission found Ghosh in violation of provisions of Model Code of Conduct, saying "the statements are provocative and can seriously incite the emotions and lead to breakdown of law and order thereby adversely affecting the election process".

"Now, therefore, the Commission gives you (Dilip Ghosh) an opportunity to explain your stand in making the statement, by 10 a.m. tomorrow (Wednesday), failing which the Commission shall take a decision without further reference to you," said the EC.

The commission on Tuesday barred BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning for 48 hours in the fifth phase of Assembly elections in the state charging him of making "highly provocative statements mocking the human life" over the same incident that took place at Sitalkuchi Assembly Constituency.

