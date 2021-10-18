EC orders Telangana to stop Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad

In a communication to the state Chief Electoral Officer, it directed that the implementation of the scheme be deferred in the constituency in all its forms till completion of the by-election on October 30.

Hyderabad, Oct 18 (IANS) The Election Commission on Monday directed the Telangana government to defer the implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad Assembly constituency till the completion of byelection.

The scheme was launched on pilot basis in Huzurabad in August. The state government has released Rs 2,000 crore for implementation of the scheme aimed at empowerment of Dalits.

Under the scheme, every Dalit family will get Rs 10 lakh as grant to start any business or for self-employment.

Opposition parties had taken strong exception to launch of the scheme in Huzurabad and alleged that it was done by ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to lure the voters. The TRS, however, had denied this.

After the announcement of poll schedule, Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel had stated that the model code of conduct will not apply to ongoing schemes.

