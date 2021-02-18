EC releases bypoll schedule for 6 vacant Andhra Legislative Council seats

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Election Commission of India on Thursday released the election schedule for six vacant positions in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council on Thursday. All these positions are to be filled by voting of MLAs of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly.



One position became vacant with MLC Challa Ramakrishna Reddy's death on January 1, 2021.

The commission has decided to hold a by-election to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council by members of the legislative assembly to fill the mentioned vacancy.

One position became vacant as MLC Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose has resigned on July 1, 2020, as he was elected for Rajya Sabha.

Another four MLCs - G Thippe Swamy, G Sandhya Rani, V Veera Venkanna Chowdary and Shaik Mohammed Iqbal are retiring on March 29, 2021. Following this, ECI released a schedule for election to the APLC by MLAs.

The commission has decided to conduct a biennial election to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council by the members of the legislative assembly.

The last date for filing nominations is March 4 and nominations will be scrutinized on March 5. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is on March 8. Polling will be held on March 15 from 9 AM to 4 PM and counting will be held on the same day at 5 PM. Election process shall be completed by March 18, 2021.

The Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh is being directed to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are compiled while making arrangements for conducting the elections. (ANI)

