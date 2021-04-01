EC reprimands Raja, slaps 48 hr campaigning ban

Acting on a complaint by the AIADMK, the poll panel also delisted him as a star campaigner.

Chennai, April 1 (IANS) The Election Commission on Thursday reprimanded DMK leader and former Union Minister A. Raja for his derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and his late mother, and barred him from campaigning for the next 48 hours.

Raja had made the derogatory statement against Palaniswami while campaigning at Chennai's Thousand Lights constituency on March 26.

Chief Electoral Officer, Satyabrata Sahoo had sent a report to the poll panel.

The EC also rejected Raja's response. EC Secretary Malay Malik said that Raja's reply was considered and found not satisfactory. It was also observed that his seeking more time for reply "is an attempt to buy time which the Commission cannot afford to give in the midst of elections".

