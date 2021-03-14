EC rules out 'attack' on Mamata Banerjee, suspends chief of security

Kolkata: The Election Commission on Sunday said that the injury caused to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram was not a result of an "attack", as per the findings of state's Observers and Chief Secretary.

The official source of the poll body said that there is no evidence of an attack carried out on Banerjee.



This comes after the Election Commission inspected the reports submitted to it on the Nandigram incident, in which the TMC chief suffered injuries and fractured her leg.

However, the Election Commission has suspended IPS officer Vivek Sahay, acting director of security for the West Bengal Chief Minister, with immediate effect. Charges are likely to be framed against Sahay for lapses that led to Banerjee's leg injury in Nandigram on March 10.

Officials said charges will be brought against the IPS officer within a week for failing to protect Banerjee, who is a Z+ protectee.

The poll body has further directed Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay to post Sahay immediately, after consulting with the DGP and following the extant procedure. The posting order has to be submitted to the commission latest by 1 pm Monday.

The Election Commission has also placed Purbi Medinipur Superintendent of Police (SP), Pravin Prakash under suspension.

The decision was made under the observations made by the commission after analysing the reports of the attack.

Under the observations, District Magistrate of Purba Medinipur Vibhu Goel has been removed following the Nandigram incident.

IAS officer Smita Pandey was asked to be posted immediately as District Magistrate of Purba Medinipur in place of IAS officer Vibhu Goel, who shall be transferred to a non-election post.

The Election Commission also appointed Anil Kumar Sharma, former DGP (Director General of Police) Intelligence Punjab, as Special Police Observer for West Bengal assembly elections. Sharma will be the second Special Police Observer, in addition to Vivek Dube.

Banerjee, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination on Wednesday, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during election campaigning.

She had sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.

Elections to the 294-member assembly will be held from March 27 to April 29. Results will be declared on May 2.