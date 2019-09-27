EC's moves benefit BJP, disqualified K'taka MLAs: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday hit out at the Election Commission for postponing Assembly by-polls in the state, alleging that the poll body is 'compromised' and is acting in a way that will benefit the BJP and disqualified MLAs.

"In the history of India, this is the first time the Election Commission (EC) has cancelled elections after issuing notification without giving any reason. This proves EC is compromised and is acting in a way that will benefit the BJP and the disqualified MLAs," Rao said.The KPCC president said that he will write to the EC and ask on "what grounds did they cancel the election? Why this arbitrary decision?"Claiming that the EC is acting like an agent of the BJP, he said: "Nearly all constitutional bodies including the CBI, Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate, Central Information Commission, Comptroller and Auditor General and the Reserve Bank, have been compromised."On Thursday, during the hearing in the Supreme Court, the Election Commission told the three-judge Bench headed by Justice NV Ramana that it would defer the by-polls to 15 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka till the top court takes a decision on the 17 disqualified MLAs, who were seeking interim relief to contest the by-polls.The by-polls were scheduled to be held on October 21 and the result was to be announced on October 24. (ANI)