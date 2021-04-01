EC seeks explanation from Himanta Sarma for his remarks on Hagrama Mohilary

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday demanded an explanation from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma for an alleged threat made by him to Bodoland People's Front chief Hagrama Mohilary.



The deadline for the submission of the explanation is Friday.

The Congress on Tuesday had written to the EC alleging that Sarma had "threatened" Mohilary and demanded that he should be disqualified from contesting the assembly polls and a case should be registered against him.

In a memorandum to the poll panel, the party also demanded that the BJP leader should be banned from campaigning in the ongoing state elections in Assam.

The Congress also accused the Assam minister of attempting to influence the voters to not vote for the alliance led by Congress, including Mohilary's party.

"Sarma has sought to cast a malicious and malafide impression on the public at large, that on account of the undue strength of the BJP-led central government manning the central agencies, Sarma is in an undue position to control/ misuse the NIA and hence capable of sending Mohilary to jail. This is a clear message to the voters in order to influence them to not vote for INC alliance including the BPF by completely unconstitutional means and propaganda," the party had alleged.

The letter, signed by Congress leaders including Randeep Singh Surjewala, Ajay Maken, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and Mukul Wasnik, said that Sarma's remarks were a serious violation of the Model Code of Conduct and demanded action under the Representation of People Act, 1951 and the Indian Penal Code.

Assam went to the first phase of polling on March 27 and the second phase of voting is taking place on Thursday.

The last phase of polling in the state will take place on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

