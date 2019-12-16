EC seeks report on Rahul's 'Rape in India' remark

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) The Election Commission of India has sought a report from Chief Election Officer in Jharkhand over Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape in India' remark, the Commission said on Monday.

The Jharkhand CEO has been asked to submit a report to the Election Commission as soon as possible.

The Commission's move comes after controversy erupted over Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape in India' remark, which he made in Jharkhand's Godda district last Thursday during a public rally.

He made the statement when he attacked the Narendra Modi government over rise in crimes against women, saying: "The Prime Minister had launched 'Make in India' but, nowadays, it is 'Rape in India'."

The women members of Parliament of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday had filed a complaint with the Election Commission seeking action against Rahul Gandhi. rak/dpb