EC should conduct ongoing Assembly polls in fair, impartial manner: BSP

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Reacting to the reduction of the ban imposed on Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma by the Election Commission, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Sunday said the poll panel should conduct the ongoing Assembly polls in a fair and impartial manner.



"I understand that there is a huge responsibility on the Election Commission. The poll panel has a constitutional responsibility on its shoulders. It is responsible for keeping democracy alive and strong. A duty which should be followed by them. Elections should be conducted in a fair manner. Decisions should also be taken impartially," Bhadoria told ANI.

The BSP leader recalled the contribution of former Election Commissioner TN Seshan and alleged that people's faith in the institution has eroded since his time as the chief of the electoral panel.

"The Commission has an important role to conduct a free and fair election. It is an institution that strengthens our Constitution and democracy. At one time, when TN Seshan was the commissioner, people had faith. But recently some incidents have taken place which suggests that institutions are working under pressure from the government. This is not good for democracy," Bhadoria added.

The Commission, on Saturday, reduced the 48-hour-long campaign ban imposed on the Assam minister to 24 hours after he assured the poll panel to abide by the provisions of the model code of conduct.

On Friday, the EC had barred the BJP leader from campaigning related activities till April 4 for allegedly making threatening remarks against Bodoland People's Front chief Hagrama Mohilary. (ANI)

