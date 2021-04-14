EC to deploy heavy security for April 17 repoll at Velachery

Chennai, April 14 (IANS) The Election Commission of India will deploy heavy police presence at booth No 92-M of Velachery where repolling will take place on April 17. The Commission secretary Malay Mallick has written to the state police Chief to deploy heavy security at the polling booth where repolling will take place between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 17.

The Election Commission has ordered a repolling for booth no 92-M of Velachery assembly constituency after four men including three corporation employees were caught carrying 2 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPAT machines in two wheelers on completion of election on April 6.

Three Corporation employees were suspended from service after the incident.

The opposition DMK and the Congress had lodged complaints with the Election Commission of India alleging malpractices as EVMs were found callously handled. Both the parties had demanded a repoll citing serious "Procedural lapses".

Booth no 92- M of DAV public school which had 540 voters had recorded 220 votes on election day. The Election Commission had cancelled the polling under section 58(1)b of the Representation of the People Act.

--IANS

aal/skp/