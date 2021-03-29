EC to take call on Raja's remarks: TN Chief Electoral Officer

Chennai, March 29 (IANS) Despite an apology from DMK leader A Raja for his objectionable remark about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, state's chief electoral officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Monday said that the matter has been referred to the Election Commission.

Sahoo said that the detailed report along with video footage of the controversial comments as well as action initiated by the local officials, has been sent to the Election Commission.