New Delhi (India), Aug 26 (ANI): The Janata Dal (United) cannot use its symbol "Arrow" for contesting elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra as the symbol has close resemblance with another reserved symbol used in the state and may create confusion in the minds of voters, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered.

The ECI order cites that Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has submitted an application in June requesting not to grant concessions for allotment of "Arrow" the reserved symbol of JD (U) to the candidate set up by JD (U) in any election in the Jharkhand. JMM is a recognized state party of Jharkhand with the symbol "Bow and Arrow" as its reserved symbol."Allotment of the symbol "Arrow" to candidates of JD (U) in Jharkhand will create confusion in the minds of electors in the State of Jharkhand where the majority of voters have a rural base with a low level of literacy. The symbol "Arrow" has very close similarity in design to the reserved symbol "Bow & Arrow", said JMM in its submission to ECI."JD (U) currently does not have any representation in either the Legislative Assembly or Parliament in the State of Jharkhand. They didn't set up any candidate in the current General elections to the House of People, 2019," it added."The observation made in an order dated 8.3.2019 are equally applicable for the present case of JMM. The same principle would apply in Maharashtra where Shiv Sena Party has "Bow and Arrow" as a reserved symbol," said ECI."Having considered all aspects of the matter, the commission has directed that the JD (United ) will not be granted concessions under Paragraph 10 of the Symbols Order to use their reserved symbol "Arrow" for contesting elections in the States of Jharkhand and Maharashtra henceforth," read ECI order."JD (U) is not allowed to use its election symbol 'Arrow' in Jharkhand as per ECI orders. We have written to all Deputy Election officer for its compliance," said Mahadeo Dhan, Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Jharkhand. (ANI)