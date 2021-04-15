ECI denies plans to club remaining phases of Bengal polls amid rising COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): There are no plans to club the remaining phases of the West Bengal Assembly elections together, the Election Commission of India (ECI) clarified on Thursday, amid speculations in light of the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.



Meanwhile, the Chief Electoral Office (CEO) West Bengal called for an all-party meeting asking all political parties to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

"A meeting has been called by CEO West Bengal to ask all political parties to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines mandated by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for strict compliance," an ECI Official said.

Earlier last week, the Election Commission had written to all national and state parties asking them to follow all COVID-related guidelines during public meetings, rallies and other activities. The Commission also took a 'serious view of the laxity in maintaining norms, particularly not wearing masks by political leaders on stage.'

The high-decibel campaigning for the fifth of the eight phases of the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Wednesday as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic continued to rage on.

Leaders of the political parties took part in the high-stakes polls across the state, leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters of the state.

The fifth phase of polling will be held on Saturday.

India on Thursday reported its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 with over 2 lakh cases, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the country's total number of cases now stands at 1,40,74,564, including 14,71,877 active cases. (ANI)

