ECI has not denied Mamata's injury, says Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has ruled out the conspiracy against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but has not denied her injury.



"ECI has ruled out the conspiracy against Mamata Banerjee but has not denied her leg injury. The BJP should at least trust their agency," said Kharge.

"There must have a police lap that the election commission has mentioned. Shah and Modi always create a scene over everything but I believe politics should not be done in this matter," he added.

He also mentioned that, by privatising the banks, the government is systematically getting away with the arrangement of reservation given to SC, ST and OBCs.

While talking about COVID-19 precautions, Kharge said, "We are taking preventive measures to avoid COVID-19 but the leaders of this country, Modi ji and Amit ji, are holding large gatherings in West Bengal. This reflects their alertness for the situation."

The Election Commission on Sunday said that the injury caused to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram was not a result of an "attack", as per the findings of the state's Observers and Chief Secretary. The official source of the poll body said that there is no evidence of an attack carried out on Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee, was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during election campaigning.

She had sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.

Elections to the 294-member assembly will be held from March 27 to April 29. Results will be declared on May 2. (ANI)

