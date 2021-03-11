ECI lodges FIR over fake news about EVM hacking

In a statement, the poll panel said that it has come to the notice of the Commission that an old fake news about EVM hacking is being circulated on some social media platforms and internet.

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has lodged an FIR against fake news about EVM hacking attributed to former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) T.S. Krishnamurthy, which was circulated all over social media.

"The news item dated December 21, 2017 maliciously attributed that Krishnamurthy had opined that a particular party won Assembly elections by hacking EVMs. This wrongful information was previously debunked by the former CEC himself, soon after this matter had come to his knowledge in 2018. This news is again being circulated by some miscreants on social media," the ECI said.

It further stated that on the direction of the Commission, an FIR has been lodged under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

"Investigation has been initiated in this matter and stern action will be taken against the miscreants who had uploaded the fake news to create wrong impressions about the election process," the ECI said.

In a statement, Krishnamurthy said, "It has been brought to my notice that a fake news which had appeared in a Hindi newspaper quite some time back is being activated and re-circulated as if that I expressed doubts about the credibility of the EVM in the conduct of elections in India.

"This is utterly false and it is mischievous to circulate a wrong impression ahead of the ensuing elections. I would like to reiterate that the EVMs are most credible and I have no doubt about their efficacy and reliability. Electronic Voting Machine is indeed our nation's pride and there cannot be any doubt whatsoever about its credibility."

