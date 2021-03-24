ECI orders transfer of Coimbatore Collector and Commissioner

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 24(ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday transferred Coimbatore District Collector Rajamani and the city commissioner of police Sumit Sharan to non-election posts ahead of the assembly election in Tamil Nadu.



According to the press release, it also directed the state government to appoint IAS officer S Nagarajan as the new District Collector.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)