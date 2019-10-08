ECI to visit Haryana to review preparations ahead of assembly polls

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner of India will make a two-day visit to Haryana starting October 9 to review the preparations for the upcoming Haryana Assembly General Elections.

"During the two-day visit, the Chief Election Commissioner of India will be holding a series of review meetings with the State Chief Electoral Officer, Police, Nodal Officer and the representatives of various political parties in connection with the forthcoming assembly election in Haryana," read a press release.



Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal informed that Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra will hold a meeting with political parties on October 9 and then later meet the Chief Electoral Officer and State Nodal Officers of the state.

"The Election Commission will also be meeting the Divisional Commissioners of the State, District Election Officers, ADGP, Police Range IG and Superintendents of Police to discuss the important concerns regarding the assembly elections," the press release read.

The Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commissioners will also interact with the media in a press conference.

The commission will also be meeting Chief Secretary Keshani Anand Arora. (ANI)

