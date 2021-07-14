'Eco-Justice' project for environmental referendums launched in BIH's Sarajevo

Sarajevo [BIH] July 14 (ANI/FENA) - The "Resource Aarhus Center in BiH" (AC Sarajevo) begins implementation of the project "Eco-Justice" supported by the Embassy of the Czech Republic in BiH through the "Transition" program.



The association states that they noticed that there is no legislation in the Federation of BiH that regulates holding a referendum and submitting a civic initiative, as is the case in the entity of Republika Srpska, where the Law on Referendum and Civic Initiative is in force.

Through this project, AC Sarajevo plans to initiate the adoption of the Law on Civic Initiative in the Sarajevo Canton, the initial draft of which would be presented to the interested public at a roundtable in September 2021.

Another problem highlighted by AC Sarajevo is the length of proceedings in cases of administrative disputes concerning the issuance of environmental permits by the Sarajevo Cantonal Court.

In that sense, AC Sarajevo through the project "Eco-Justice" seeks to initiate the establishment of a special department of the Cantonal Court in Sarajevo, with the aim of specializing individual judges of the Cantonal Court in Sarajevo to deal exclusively with disputes concerning environmental issues. (ANI/FENA)

