Economic slowdown will worsen if key decisions not taken in upcoming budget, says Prithviraj Chavan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Jan 22 (ANI): Ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting her second budget on February 1, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday said the current economic slowdown will worsen if some key decisions are not taken in the upcoming budget by the government.



"Modi government will be presenting a new budget on February 1. Looking at the present economic situation, this budget holds immense importance and some key decisions shall be taken by the government," Chavan told media.

"If some important decisions are not taken in this budget then the condition of the economic slowdown will worsen," he added.

On January 20, Sitharaman attended the customary 'Halwa ceremony' ahead of printing of documents relating to Union Budget 2020-21 at the Ministry of Finance, North Block.



'Halwa ceremony' marks the beginning of the lockdown of several officials in the Finance Ministry, who remain cut off from their families until the presentation of the Budget by the Finance Minister in the Lok Sabha.



As a part of the ritual, which has continued for long, 'halwa' is prepared in a big 'kadhai' and served to the entire staff in the ministry.



The Union Budget will be presented on February 1. (ANI)

